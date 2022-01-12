FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.