FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Down 2%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.52). Approximately 23,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) target price on shares of FW Thorpe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £561.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.99.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

