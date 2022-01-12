Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

FUSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $252.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

