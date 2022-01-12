Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.46

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 13174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

