Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($41.38).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,309.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £515.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,962.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,317.84.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

