Friedman Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.