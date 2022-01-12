Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.