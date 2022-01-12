Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

