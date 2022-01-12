Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.