Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,500. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

