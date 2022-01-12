Forsta AP Fonden Has $51.36 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.12. The company has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

