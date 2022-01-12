Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

