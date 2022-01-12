Forsta AP Fonden Buys 33,700 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,650,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,767,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.18. 40,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.52. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.