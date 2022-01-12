Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.68.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $623.46. 64,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.55 and a 200 day moving average of $529.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

