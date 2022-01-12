Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

