Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 35,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.83. 458,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

