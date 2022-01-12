ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of FORG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 428,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

