Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,523,766. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

