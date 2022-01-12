Font Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Font has a total market capitalization of $502,426.27 and $3,231.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Font has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Font coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00062200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.