FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

