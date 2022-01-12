Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $$39.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Fluidra has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

