Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will report $236.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the lowest is $148.03 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 976,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,413. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.