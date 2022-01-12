Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will report $236.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the lowest is $148.03 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 976,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,413. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

