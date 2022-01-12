Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Five9 stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.37. 1,226,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.