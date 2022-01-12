First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.77

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 2225810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,907 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,523,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209,395.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 173,798 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

