First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

