First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.63

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 10251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 837.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

