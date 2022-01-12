First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $99.46. 45,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,531. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

