First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,797,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

