First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.80

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.80 and last traded at C$34.36, with a volume of 1164809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.15.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.