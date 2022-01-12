First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.96

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.96 and last traded at $237.10, with a volume of 1646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.85. The firm has a market cap of $756.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.32.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $12.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

