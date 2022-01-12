First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,572,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EBND opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.