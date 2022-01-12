First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

