First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

