First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1,660.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,402 shares of company stock valued at $39,350,550 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.