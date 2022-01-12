First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.