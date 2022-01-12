First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1,751.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after buying an additional 53,235 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.