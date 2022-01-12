First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $26.43 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $99.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.41 million to $100.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,660. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

