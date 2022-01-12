First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,864.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,864 ($25.30) and last traded at GBX 1,876 ($25.46), with a volume of 32462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($27.89).

FDP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 665.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,073.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.93.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

