First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,864.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,864 ($25.30) and last traded at GBX 1,876 ($25.46), with a volume of 32462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($27.89).

FDP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 665.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,073.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.93.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

