First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.31

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

