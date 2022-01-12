First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.81

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.00. First Bank shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 23,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the period.

First Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

