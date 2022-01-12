FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $66.06 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $66.06 million and $2.65 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,041,030 coins and its circulating supply is 467,458,301 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

