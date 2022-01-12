Financial Survey: Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) versus Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $2.48 million 128.64 -$401.67 million N/A N/A Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -1,570.27% -65.23% -56.34% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.