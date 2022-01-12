Financial Survey: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cogent Communications and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 1 0 4 0 2.60 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Mynaric has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.83%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $568.10 million 5.57 $6.22 million $0.50 132.70 Mynaric $780,000.00 322.38 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.93% -11.81% 3.95% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Mynaric on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

