Financial Comparison: CannaPharmaRX (CPMD) versus Its Competitors

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS: CPMD) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CannaPharmaRX to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CannaPharmaRX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX Competitors 5338 19563 41979 808 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.64%. Given CannaPharmaRX’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CannaPharmaRX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CannaPharmaRX Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A -$19.89 million -0.05 CannaPharmaRX Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million 0.16

CannaPharmaRX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX competitors beat CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

