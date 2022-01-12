Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.17. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 66,127 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

