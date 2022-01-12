Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.62. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ferrari by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.