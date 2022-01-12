Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.38 or 0.07526616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,590.67 or 0.99759069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067821 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

