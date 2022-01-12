Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,921 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $52,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. 69,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,059. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

