F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $242.66 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.93.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

