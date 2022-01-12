F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.