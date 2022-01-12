F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

